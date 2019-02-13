Lupita Nyong'o, Timothee Chalamet, Rihanna among People magazine's most stylish stars

Lupita Nyong'o, Timothee Chalamet and Rihanna Getty

They are the A-listers who wow on the red carpet. Ahead of the Academy Awards later this month, People magazine on Wednesday released its list of Hollywood's most stylish stars.

The magazine calls Lupita Nyong'o a trailblazing beauty and Emma Stone the modern romantic. Nicole Kidman is the elegant icon, Emily Blunt the queen of whimsy and Tracee Ellis Ross is considered avant-garde.

Singer Kacey Musgraves — who won top honors at Sunday's Grammy Awards on CBS — is considered a rule-breaker, Rihanna is a showstopper and Amber Heard is the bombshell.

"Crazy Rich Asians" actress Constance Wu is the fresh face, and the magazine says Julia Roberts has mastered the "less-is-more approach."

As for men, Timothee Chalamet is considered a trendsetter. Donald Glover's style is throwback while Jeff Goldblum's is eccentric. And People magazine calls Henry Golding a "gentleman" who makes a tux look cooler than just about anyone else.