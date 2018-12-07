Constance Wu makes history with Golden Globe nomination

"Crazy Rich Asians" actress Constance Wu is making history with her Golden Globes nomination for best actress is a motion picture, musical or comedy. It's been more than 50 years since an Asian woman has been nominated for the award. "Crazy Rich Asians" was also nominated for best motion picture, musical or comedy.

Wu is up against Emily Blunt, Charlize Theron, Elsie Fisher and Olivia Colman for the honor, and if she wins, she will become the first Asian woman to nab the Globe. Wu wrote on Twitter that she was "ecstatic," even if she found out about the nomination a little late.

What a morning to have had my phone on Do Not Disturb Mode till now... I’m ecstatic but also in shock! Thank you @goldenglobes !!! — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) December 6, 2018

Director Jon Chu said he called Wu over and over about the nomination.

I jumped up and ran around the couch with my baby this morning when I heard... then I called you over and over until you woke up! So proud. So happy! https://t.co/1N7rXFkXsQ — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) December 6, 2018

“Look at the stars look how they shine for you and everything you do...” Proudest moment of my career. https://t.co/bs09wuz4CX — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) December 6, 2018

Miyoshi Umeki was the last Asian woman to get a nomination in the category for her role in "Flower Drum Song" in 1962.

Recently, Sandra Oh also made history when she became the first Asian woman to be nominated for a leading role Emmy in either comedy or drama, though the "Killing Eve" star did not end up winning the Emmy.

"Crazy Rich Asians" was the first studio film since "The Joy Luck Club" back in 1993 to feature an Asian-American ensemble, and the film was lauded as a watershed moment for Asian-Americans. In September, "Crazy Rich Asians" became the most successful studio rom-com in nine years, since 2009's "The Proposal."