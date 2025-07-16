Louisiana police chiefs, marshal fabricated reports in visa fraud scheme, prosecutors say

Four law enforcement officials, including two current police chiefs, in Louisiana are accused of fabricating police reports in a scheme to illegally obtain U.S. visas for immigrants, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. A Louisiana businessman is also charged in the scheme.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Louisiana alleges that between Dec. 26, 2015 and at least July 15, 2025, businessman Chandrakant Patel, Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle, Forest Hill Police Chief Glynn Dixon, former Glenmora Police Chief Tebo Onishea and Michael Slaney, a marshal in the Ward 5 Marshal's Office, conspired to produce false reports that could be used to apply for U visas, which victims of certain crimes are eligible for.

Immigrants seeking U visas would contact Patel or another facilitator who would contact Patel, according to an indictment. Patel would then allegedly ask Doyle, Dixon Onishea and Slaney to produce false police reports saying the immigrants had been the victims of armed robberies. The law enforcement officials would also provide certification and attestation of documents needed for the U visa, the indictment said.

U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a news conference that the police officials were paid $5,000 for each name they provided a falsified report for. There were hundreds of names listed on the reports, Hook said, creating the appearance of an "unusual concentration of armed robberies of people who were not from Louisiana."

"In fact, the armed robberies never took place," Van Hook said.

Patel also allegedly paid the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office $5,000 in February 2025, "intending to influence and reward" an agent who would write him a false police report from that office.

Patel is charged with a count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, one count of bribery, 24 counts of mail fraud and eight counts of money laundering. Doyle and Dixon are each charged with a count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, six counts of visa fraud, six counts of mail fraud and one count of money laundering. Slaney is charged with a count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, six counts of visa fraud, six counts of mail fraud and two counts of money laundering. Onishea is charged with a count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, six counts of visa fraud and six counts of mail fraud.

Doyle, Dixon and Slaney have been arrested, CBS affiliate WBRZ reported. An "ongoing investigation" is taking place throughout Louisiana, officials said. Doyle and Dixon's homes have also been raided, WBRZ reported.

The conspiracy charge carries a sentence of up to five years in prison. The visa fraud charges have a maximum sentence of 10 years per count. The mail fraud charges have a sentence of up to 20 years in prison per count. The defendants could also be ordered to pay a fine of up to $250,000 per count, and the money laundering charges call for the forfeiture of bank accounts, real estate and vehicles. Patel also faces up to 10 years on the bribery charge.

U visas were introduced in October 2000 as part of the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act. The act was meant to strengthen law enforcement agencies' ability to investigate and prosecute crimes, while protecting victims who are willing to help investigate them. The Associated Press reported that about 10,000 people received U visas in the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, 2022, which was the most recent period that the Department of Homeland Security shared data for.

A Homeland Security Office of Inspector General report published in 2022 warned that the U visa program was not managed effectively and was susceptible to fraud. In 2024, six men were charged with staging armed robberies in multiple states to fraudulently obtain U visa forms.