Plane crashes near post office in Louisiana

A plane crashed near a post office in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed, CBS affiliate KLFY reports. Fire Chief Robert Benoit confirmed there are fatalities and injuries, but did not provide specifics. 

A Walmart in the area was evacuated as a precaution.

Eyewitnesses told KLFY they heard sounds "like a semi-truck" as lights went out at homes and businesses near the site of the crash. 

"I was right outside before the crash," said local resident Kevin Jackson. "I noticed (the plane) was low and smoking like hell," said Jackson. "It shook my trailer. I knew something was bad. I went in my house, and all you heard was this massive explosion."

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

The scene of the plane crash. David Begnaud


First published on December 28, 2019 / 11:57 AM

