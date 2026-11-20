The first nitazene synthesis laboratory in the U.S. has been dismantled by local and federal authorities.

The lab, discovered earlier this month in Louisiana, was thought to be producing fentanyl. But on Wednesday, the Drug Enforcement Administration's forensic testing confirmed it was manufacturing etonitazene, an extremely potent synthetic opioid belonging to a class of drugs known as nitazenes. Nitazenes emerged in the American drug supply around 2019 and can be 80 times more potent than fentanyl.

The facility, located in the basement of a residential home in Baton Rouge, was part of a drug distribution network targeted by the DEA and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The bust was part of a three-month investigation led by local narcotics agents.

The DEA's forensic testing confirmed the lab was manufacturing etonitazene. Drug Enforcement Administration

Described as "large-scale" and "sophisticated," the clandestine laboratory contained approximately $250,000 in professional-grade equipment, according to the DEA.

Authorities found specialized temperature-control equipment, an industrial evaporator and 58 liters of liquid in its main reactor vessel. The liquid was later confirmed to be etonitazene.

The DEA said the lab had about $250,000 in equipment. Drug Enforcement Administration

This drug facility bust represents a "first-of-its-kind discovery for DEA in the United States," East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid J. Gautreaux III said in a statement. "Every day, families across our communities are suffering the devastating consequences of illegal drugs. The emergence of substances like nitazenes makes our mission even more urgent."

Louisiana has become a primary hot spot for the emerging threat of nitazenes: More than 80% of all etonitazene exhibits seized by the DEA nationwide this year have originated in the state, according to the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory.

Earlier this year, the DEA warned it was seeing fentanyl mixed with "a dangerous array of synthetic substances," including nitazenes.

60 Minutes' Jon Wertheim has spent months investigating the new, deadly synthetics in the illegal drug supply. In One Molecule at a Time, airing Sunday, Wertheim goes on a raid with the DEA. He also visits the DEA Special Testing and Research Laboratory to learn about the global pipeline of chemicals and evolving chemistry powering drug cartels' synthetic opioid production and distribution.

Learn more about nitazenes and synthetic opioids in Jon Wertheim's report, Sunday on 60 Minutes.