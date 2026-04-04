At least 13 people injured at Louisiana Lao New Year Festival after vehicle crashes into crowd, driver charged with DWI

At least 13 people were injured after an alleged drunk driver struck a crowd at the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival on Saturday, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police arrested the driver, 57-year-old Todd Landry of Jeanerette, Louisiana, following the incident. He was charged with 18 counts of first-degree negligent injuring, driving while impaired, careless operation and open container, police said.

Deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement earlier Saturday they were investigating an incident involving a vehicle that struck multiple pedestrians during a parade. The driver showed signs of impairment, state police said, and he submitted a breath sample that showed a blood alcohol content of 0.137%.

Acadian Ambulance said on X that it transported 11 patients by ground and two by air.

"Several individuals sustained injuries, some of which are believed to be serious," the sheriff's office said. The incident did not appear to be an intentional act based on a preliminary investigation, according to officials.

The incident occurred at a Louisiana Lao New Year event celebrating the Buddhist New Year.

In a statement on Facebook, the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival said festival music programs were canceled for Saturday night following the incident, but vendors remained open until 9 p.m.

"We are profoundly saddened by the news of the incident near the festival grounds," the statement said. "We are awaiting additional details from authorities as they become available. All security resources have been redirected to the scene, and we currently do not have security personnel available due to the circumstances."

"Sharon and I are praying for all those affected, and are grateful for the first responders who have responded to the scene," Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a post on X.