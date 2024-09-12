LL COOL J on surprising VMAs audience with Public Enemy appearance during performance

LL COOL J on performing at the VMAs, dropping first album in over a decade

LL COOL J, who first gained fame in the 1980s, has been a trailblazer in hip-hop for decades. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a Kennedy Center honoree.

His performance on Wednesday at the MTV Video Music Awards was a nod to his storied career, but it was also a chance to introduce new music to his fans.

At the VMAs, the 56-year-old artist brought out fellow rap pioneers Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy on the VMA stage, calling them "instrumental" in the early days of Def Jam.

"They were a couple of architects that were part of the building of Def Jam when we first started," LL COOL J said. "Myself, Public Enemy, the Beastie Boys, and Slick Rick were the four that really were the bones of that label."

In addition to celebrating his past successes, LL COOL J's latest album, "The FORCE," marks his first new music release in over a decade. The album features collaborations with artists like Eminem, Busta Rhymes and Rick Ross. Reflecting on the creative process, LL COOL J said it was about staying true to himself while moving forward creatively.

"The four [in The Force] stands for frequencies of real creative energy," he explained. "I'm not going to strive to try to make a radio record. I'm not going to strive to try to follow trends, and I'm not going to try to recapture what I did before. I want to move the envelope forward."

After starring in NCIS: Los Angeles for over a decade, LL COOL J took time off from making music but returned with a renewed focus.

"You can't be a part-time artist," he said. "I said, you know what, I'm just going to chill ... once I was done [with the show], I said, now I can get back in the studio."

As both a father and grandfather, LL COOL J spoke about balancing family life with his music career.

"When it comes to art, you really have to separate the two. You can't sacrifice what you're inspired to create because you have a family ... The best way for me to take care of my family is to be true to my art."

LL COOL J's "The FORCE" is now available.