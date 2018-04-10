Live: White House press briefing — Tuesday, April 10, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is fielding questions from reporters Tuesday, after a raid on President Trump's personal lawyer became public knowledge Monday. Mr. Trump gave no definitive answer Monday as to whether he would fire special counsel Robert Mueller in light of the raid, calling the action a "disgrace."

Meanwhile, the president has canceled his first trip to South America to handle the U.S. response to Syria, in light of the recent apparent chemical attack. Mr. Trump has said there is a "big price to pay," but no decision on a price has yet been announced.

Also on Tuesday, White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert was pushed out, a move that comes at a critical time for the administration. Bossert's exit was prompted largely by the entrance of national security adviser John Bolton, CBS News "Face the Nation" anchor Margaret Brennan reports.

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Tuesday, April 9 Time: Scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET

Scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET Who: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in player above

Potential briefing topics:

Cohen raid: The raid visibly frustrated Mr. Trump, who spoke to reporters at length Monday night. The president was ambiguous about special counsel Robert Mueller's future, fueling speculation that he could one day fire Mueller.

Syria response: The White House has said the president will decide soon on how to respond to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian citizens, which the White House believes was perpetrated

Zuckerberg testimony: Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before Congress for the first time ever, and lawmakers have lots of questions about how his social media company manages privacy issues and propaganda and fake accounts. Mr. Trump's campaign used Cambridge Analytica, a data firm accused of sharing customers' data improperly.