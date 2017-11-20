Live: White House press briefing, November 20, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders updates members of the media during the White House press briefing on Monday November 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Live Updates:

How will sanctions affect the North Korean people?

"The truth of the matter is the people of North Korea already live under enormously difficult conditions," Tillerson said when asked if imposing new sanctions against North Korea would largely affect its people.

Tillerson: New sanctions, new designation for the DPRK have practical effects but are also"symbolic"

"It is very symbolic, on the one hand," Tillerson said, pointing out the rogue nature of the regime.

"As I've said the practical affects may be limited, but hopefully we're closing off a few loopholes with this," he said.

Tillerson explained that there is evidence of fuel shortages in North Korea as a result of limited imports of fuel supplies from China.

Secretary Rex Tillerson addresses reporters



White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders introduced Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who came out during the briefing to discuss North Korea's new designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"We still hope for diplomacy," Tillerson said.

Tillerson explained that the designation previously existed, but was lifted. The Trump administration announced the decision to reinstate the DPRK's designation as a state sponsor of terror Monday morning prior to a Cabinet meeting.

"This will close a few additional loopholes off," Tillerson said, explaining the North Korea is already heavily sanctioned by both the United States and the United Nations.