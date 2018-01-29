Live: White House briefing January 29, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Monday, January 29, 2018
- Time: 1:15 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Andrew McCabe: FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was urged to step down from his position, a source familiar with the matter confirmed with CBS News. McCabe is currently on leave and will officially retire in March. His resignation comes amid reports that President Trump asked the then-acting FBI director whom he voted for in the 2016 presidential election during a personal Oval Office meeting following the firing of Former FBI Director James Comey;
- State of the Union: President Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night. The White House has said that his speech will focus on winning the support of Congress for immigration reform and infrastructure spending;
- Alex Azar: Monday morning, Mr. Trump swore in Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. The president said that "he will help lead our efforts to confront the national emergency of addiction and death due to opioids";
- North Korea: Mr. Trump hosted a lunch at the White House on Monday with the United Nations Security Council. Both U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson joined the president for a conversation that focused on the denuclearization of North Korea