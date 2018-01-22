Live: White House briefing January 22, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Monday, January 22, 2018
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Government shutdown: The Senate came to a deal Monday afternoon to reopen the government in day three of the shutdown resulting from government funding running out. The measure would temporarily fund the government for three weeks. The House will also have to vote on it;
- Pence in Israel: Vice President Mike Pence reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to recognizing Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel in a speech to the Israeli Knesset, or parliament, although Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has not yet signed off on the safety of the move. President Trump made the controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital in December;
- Davos: Mr. Trump's trip to Davos, Switzerland is on hold pending unless Congress fund the government. The president is scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum annual meeting.