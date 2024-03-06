LinkedIn users say they can't access site amid outage reports

Microsoft-owned networking platform LinkedIn suffered an outage that made the site unavailable for thousands of users Wednesday, according to outage tracking site Downdetector.com.

LinkedIn did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment.

On social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn's customer support account acknowledged the outage.

"It's not you, it's us. You may be experiencing issues when you try to visit LinkedIn. Our teams are working to resolve this and you can check for updates on our Status Page: https://linkedin-status.com," the company wrote.

It's not you, it's us. You may be experiencing issues when you try to visit LinkedIn. Our teams are working to resolve this and you can check for updates on our Status Page: https://t.co/JQdDeX7GJQ — LinkedIn Help (@LinkedInHelp) March 6, 2024

Most users reported problems accessing LinkedIn's website, while some also reported issues with the app.

— This is a developing story. Check back for updates.