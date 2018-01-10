Woman rejects claim she damaged $300K in artwork at lawyer's home

HOUSTON -- A Dallas woman is challenging allegations that she caused at least $300,000 in damage to a prominent Houston attorney's art collection at the end of their first date. Lindy Lou Layman appeared in a Houston courtroom Tuesday after being charged with felony criminal mischief for the Dec. 23 incident in the home of attorney Tony Buzbee.

According to CBS News affiliate KHOU-TV, Buzbee called an Uber for Layman when they returned to his home because she was too drunk. But she refused to leave, and hid inside his home. When Buzbee called for a second Uber, Layman allegedly became aggressive, and that's when the artwork was destroyed.

Prosecutors say Buzbee told investigators the 29-year-old Layman became belligerent and that she shattered two $20,000 sculptures and poured wine on paintings, including two Andy Warhol works each valued at $500,000.

Justin Keiter, Layman's attorney, said Tuesday his client is a "great person" and they "disagree with Mr. Buzbee's rendition of the facts." He declined to give an alternate version of what happened, saying he's saving it for the courtroom.

Buzbee has represented high-profile figures, including former Texas Gov. Rick Perry in an abuse-of-power case.

Layman is free on $30,000 bond. She has agreed to random drug testing, and was ordered not to have any contact with Buzbee, according to KHOU-TV.