Watch CBS News
World

Lindsey Vonn says she will need at least 2 more surgeries after crash at Winter Olympics

By
Alex Sundby
Senior Editor
Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
Read Full Bio
Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

American skier Lindsey Vonn said Friday she'll need at least two more surgeries after breaking her left leg in a crash during her downhill race at the Winter Olympics last weekend. 

Vonn said earlier this week she was recovering from her third surgery for the injury.

The 41-year-old Olympic veteran from Colorado gave the latest update on her condition in a social media video.

She said she's expected to have another surgery Saturday. If that goes well, she can potentially leave Italy and return to the U.S., where she'll need another operation, she said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue