Lindsey Vonn says she will need at least 2 more surgeries after crash at Winter Olympics

American skier Lindsey Vonn said Friday she'll need at least two more surgeries after breaking her left leg in a crash during her downhill race at the Winter Olympics last weekend.

Vonn said earlier this week she was recovering from her third surgery for the injury.

The 41-year-old Olympic veteran from Colorado gave the latest update on her condition in a social media video.

She said she's expected to have another surgery Saturday. If that goes well, she can potentially leave Italy and return to the U.S., where she'll need another operation, she said.

