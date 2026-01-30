Lindsey Vonn crashes in final downhill before Winter Olympics

Crans-Montana, Switzerland — Lindsey Vonn crashed in her final downhill before the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday.

Vonn lost control when landing a jump in a World Cup race and ended up tangled in the safety nets.

She eventually got up after receiving medical attention and walked away gingerly, taking weight off her left knee and using her poles to steady herself. She then clicked her skis back on but stopped to check her left knee.

Lindsey Vonn reacts after crashing as she competes in the women's downhill race part of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup 2025-2026 in Crans Montana, Switzerland, on Jan. 30, 2026. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images

The 41-year-old Vonn has been the circuit's leading downhiller this season, having returned last season after a partial right knee titanium replacement.

The crash occurred exactly a week before the Milan Cortina opening ceremony.

Vonn's first Olympic race is the women's downhill on Feb. 8.

Last month, she raced to a stunningly fast win in a World Cup downhill at St. Moritz to earn her first victory in nearly eight years — and the first in her comeback with titanium implants in her right knee after a five-year retirement.