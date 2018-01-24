Lindsey Graham gives update on immigration proposal process

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, emerged from a meeting with a bipartisan group of 31 other senators who are working on solving some of the nation's immigration dilemmas, among them, what to do with undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Graham gave reporters an update on how the process is going. Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin said earlier Wednesday that the meeting would be preliminary and would just set the ground rules for coming up with an immigration bill, which they have 14 days to write before funding for the government runs out again. While the group of senators met Wednesday, the House is in recess this week.

Graham, along with Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, said senators will have the chance to introduce all of their ideas to Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sen. Dick Durbin, R-Ill. Meanwhile, senators will continue to meet to discuss reforms.

"Basically, we all know what's been debated, what's possible," Flake said.

The White House announced Wednesday that it would release a legislative framework on Monday that it said represents a bipartisan compromise. Its framework would address its "four pillars:" securing, ending what it calls "chain migration," canceling the visa lottery program and providing a permanent legislative solution for DACA recipients.