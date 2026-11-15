Watch Live: Lindsay Clancy hearing on possible retrial and on what charges

Lindsay Clancy is due back in court in Massachusetts Monday morning and prosecutors are expected to announce how they plan to proceed with her case following her mistrial.

You can watch the hearing at Plymouth Superior Court live on CBS News Boston in the embedded video at 10 a.m.

Clancy was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children in their Duxbury home on Jan. 24, 2023. In her first trial, Clancy's attorney admitted she killed 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, but argued that she was not criminally responsible because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Prosecutors said Clancy knew right from wrong and planned to strangle her children. The jury ended up deadlocked and a mistrial was declared on Sept. 4.

Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan, who will retire in June 2027, has already made a number of rulings since the last hearing in the case on Nov. 9, when he denied Clancy's motion to dismiss the murder charges.

The biggest decision will come today: When will Lindsay Clancy be re-tried and on what charges?

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz has the power to decide to retry Clancy on first-degree murder charges again, which would require another jury trial. Cruz could also try Clancy on a lesser charge, such as second-degree murder or manslaughter.

WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman said Monday's hearing is going to be a consequential day in court for both sides.

"I expect the prosecution is going to announce [today] that they are going to proceed again with three counts of first-degree murder. They may choose to do something different than that, they may seek to pursue a lesser charge," Roman said. "Which if they did do that, if they knocked it down to second degree murder, or even manslaughter, Lindsay Clancy would have the opportunity to plead guilty, which would avoid a trial all around."

Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington has said in the past that he would never accept a plea deal that puts her in jail at all.

If Clancy is re-tried on lesser charges she would have the choice to have either a judge or a jury decide the outcome of this case.

"I do think it's also going to carry a significant amount of emotion. Emotion for the Clancy extended family, emotion for the public and for the viewers, a lot of people feel vested in this one way or another," Roman said. "I think it's going to be very significant day in a lot of ways. Probably a lot of disappointment in some camps, as well as perhaps relief in other camps," she said.