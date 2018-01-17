Good Samaritan rescues teen from fiery crash in California

LINCOLN, Calif. -- A mother is desperate to find the person who saved her daughter's life from a fiery crash that occurred in Northern California.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a woman in her late teens was entering the highway when she lost control of her vehicle on a wet surface. She subsequently skidded across traffic and was struck by two other cars, CBS Sacramento reports.

Terrie Madruga witnessed the aftermath of the crash. She saw the collision as she pulled onto the southbound ramp on Highway 65 Tuesday morning in Lincoln.

"It unnerved me all day today at work," said Madruga. "I couldn't imagine. It's every parent's worst nightmare that there is an accident, and where is your kid? It was so hot my car was filling up with heat."

Madruga, along with other motorists, saw the wrecked car filled with flames and smoke.

"I thought maybe it would explode at some time," said motorist Karen Salstrom.

"When you get to the top of the ramp, it's easy to slide up there," said Madruga, whose said her car has spun its wheels several times at that spot.

CHP officers say three other drivers who were not involved in the wreck stopped near the overpass to help. At least one of the drivers pulled the teenager out of the burning car.

"They're a hero because they valued saving that person," said Salstrom.

The woman's mother sought help on Facebook by posting a plea that reads in part: "My daughter was unconscious and pulled from the burning vehicle." She went on to say that she would like to thank the person who rescued her daughter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.