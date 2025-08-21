Watch CBS News
Lil Nas X arrested in Los Angeles and treated for possible overdose, police say

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Rapper and singer Lil Nas X was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers early Thursday morning in Studio City and was treated for a possible overdose, police said.

Around 5:50 a.m., LAPD officers responded to Ventura Boulevard and Vineland Avenue for a man walking in the street.  According to police, when officers arrived, the man charged at officers and was taken into custody. 

The man, identified as 26-year-old Montero Lamar Hill, also known as Lil Nas X, was arrested for battery on a police officer. He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose.

Lil Nas X in 2020 won Grammy awards for best pop duo/group performance and best music video for his song "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus. The duo also earned a Country Music Association award for the collaboration.

