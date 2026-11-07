2 licensed skydivers die after midair collison in California

Two skydivers who were taking part in an organized skydiving event in California were killed after colliding midair and plummeting to the ground.

The accident occurred Friday and involved two licensed, experienced skydivers at Skydive Elsinore, the company said in a statement. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said deputies were dispatched late Friday morning after reports of an air emergency. The skydivers were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

They were pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff said.

Skydive Elsinore said the free-fall portion of the dive and the opening of the parachutes were normal, but as they were preparing to land, the two skydivers collided at about 150 feet above the ground.

"The collision caused their parachutes to become entangled, and both sustained critical injuries when they reached the ground," Skydive Elsinore said in a statement. The company said there was no evidence of equipment malfunction.

The skydivers were visiting from out of town to take part in an organized skydiving event, the company said.

Skydive Elsinore — which says they are the longest-running skydiving operation in North America — is located approximately one hour away from both San Diego and Los Angeles metropolitan areas.