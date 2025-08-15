Book returned to San Antonio library 82 years after due date: "I hope there is no late fee"

A library book that was checked out in July 1943 was finally returned to the San Antonio Public Library, nearly 82 years late.

The book, "Your Child, His Family, and Friends" by Frances Bruce Strain, was due 28 days after it was checked out, the library said. When it was returned in June, it came with a letter, which the library shared on social media Thursday.

The writer, identified as P.A.A.G. from Oregon, said they found the book in their father's possessions after he died.

"The book must have been borrowed by my Grandmother," the letter reads.

A library book 82 years overdue made its way back to SAPL! “Your Child, His Family, and Friends” by Frances Bruce Strain... Posted by San Antonio Public Library on Thursday, August 14, 2025

In 1943, the writer's father was 11 years old and their grandmother was transferred to Mexico City to work at the U.S. Embassy there. The writer assumes she took the book with her.

"I hope there is no late fee for it because Grandma won't be able to pay for it anymore," the letter says.

While a note inside the book says the fine for "over detention" is 3 cents a day, the San Antonio Public Library stopped charging late fees in 2021. The library estimated the fine would have been nearly $900 if applied.

The book, which the library described as a parenting self-help book from the 1940s, is set to be donated to the Friends of San Antonio Public Library for sale at a used book store, the library said.