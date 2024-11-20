One Direction stars attend Liam Payne's funeral in U.K. after his death in fall from Buenos Aires hotel room

Amersham, England — Family and friends of One Direction star Liam Payne, who died last month after falling from a Buenos Aires hotel room, gathered for his funeral in Britain on Wednesday. Payne's former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson were among mourners at the private service at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, just outside London.

The late singer's girlfriend Kate Cassidy also attended, as did his former partner, the Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy.

Around a dozen fans watched from behind a nearby cordon as guests hugged each other before walking past floral tributes into the 12th century church to pay their final respects to the singer.

Harry Styles is seen after the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne, at St. Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, England, Nov. 20, 2024. Andrew Matthews/PA Images/Getty

Payne's coffin arrived in a white horse-drawn hearse topped with floral tributes spelling the words "Son" and "Daddy," followed by his parents.

Payne was found dead on October 16 after falling from the balcony of his third-floor room at the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentinian capital.

His death, at age 31, prompted a global outpouring of grief from family, former bandmates and fans with thousands gathering in cities around the world to offer condolences.

Pallbearers carry the coffin into the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne, at St. Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, England, Nov. 20, 2024. Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty

Payne shot to stardom as a teenager alongside Styles, Horan, Tomlinson and Malik after the band was formed on the hit U.K. talent show "The X Factor" 14 years ago.

Payne died from "multiple traumas" and "internal and external haemorrhaging" after the fall from the hotel, a postmortem examination found. The balcony attached to his room overlooked a rear patio, about 45 feet high.

Hotel staff had called emergency services twice to report a guest "overwhelmed by drugs and alcohol" who was "destroying" a hotel room. Investigators have said Payne was alone at the time and appeared to have been "going through an episode of substance abuse."

Liam Payne is seen on March 1, 2024, in Paris, France. Marc Piasecki GC Images/Getty

In early November, Argentine prosecutors said three people had been charged in connection with Payne's death, including one person whom they said had spent time with Payne every day he was in Buenos Aires. That individual was charged with abandonment of a person followed by death, which carries a sentence of five to 15 years in prison, according to statement released by Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office.

In a short statement following his death, Payne's family said: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul."

One Direction co-stars said they had been "completely devastated" by his death.

After forming in 2010, the band went on to release an album of radio-ready songs each year in time for the holiday shopping season and became one of the highest-grossing live acts in the world.

In 2016, after Malik left, the group said it was on an indefinite hiatus but not splitting up.

Payne's first solo single "Strip That Down" peaked at number three on the UK charts and number 10 on the US Billboard top songs list.

But in recent years he had spoken publicly about struggles with substance abuse and coping with fame from an early age.

His last solo work, a single called "Teardrops," was released in March, with a second album promised at the time.

Payne was born and raised in Wolverhampton, in central England. He is survived by his parents, two sisters, and a son with Cheryl Tweedy.