Liam Payne's former One Direction bandmates say they are "completely devastated" by his death

Liam Payne's former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik released a statement on Thursday saying they are "completely devastated" by his death.

Payne died Wednesday after falling into the interior patio of a hotel in Buenos Aires, officials in Argentina said. He was 31-years-old.

"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing," they wrote on Instagram. "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

One Direction pose at tables during The BRIT Awards 2012 at The O2, on February 21, 2012 in London, England. L-R Niall Horan, Zayn, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne. John Marshall / Getty Images

Formed in 2010 by "X Factor" judges including Simon Cowell, One Direction quickly became one of the biggest pop bands in the world — selling 70 million records by 2020.

After the band announced they were taking an extended hiatus in 2016, each member signed their own recording deals and released at least one studio album as a solo artist.

Malik also posted a photo and message on Instagram, saying, "I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives."

He thanked Payne for supporting him through some of the "most difficult times in his life," and said that, even though the two "butted heads" occasionally because Payne was "headstrong" and "opinionated," he "secretly respected" Payne for it.

"I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever," Malik wrote.

Tomlinson posted a detailed Instagram post on Thursday saying, "I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul."

He said the two met when Payne was 16 and he was 18, and Tomlinson was "instantly amazed by his voice," praising him as an "incredible song writer with a great sense of melody."

Tomlinson wrote that "we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band."

Payne had a son in 2017 with former "X Factor" judge Cheryl Cole.

"I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was," Tomlinson wrote. "I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you," he said.