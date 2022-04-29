LeVar Burton to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at new children's Emmys

This year, the Children's & Family Emmy Awards will debut, and the iconic children's television host LeVar Burton will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Burton, who hosted "Reading Rainbow" for more than 23 years, is a longtime literacy advocate and multiple-time Emmy winner. He currently hosts the podcast "LeVar Burton Reads," in which he narrates stories. The "Roots" and "Star Trek: Next Generation" actor also has a YouTube Series, "This Is My Story," which highlights racism in America.

LeVar Burton Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images

Burton wears many hats, including actor, director, author and educator. In addition to his Emmy Awards, Burton has won a Grammy Award for Spoken Word Album, the Fred Rogers Award and many other accolades. The City of Sacramento dedicated LeVar Burton Park in his honor, and under President Bill Clinton he was appointed to the National Commission on Libraries and Information Sciences.

Now, he will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the very first Children's & Family Emmys, which will be held in Los Angeles in December. This is the first expansion of the Emmys since 1979, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said.

Burton reacted to the news about the award on Twitter, simply writing, "Whoa…" with a surprised emoji.

Whoa…😲

Several other television greats will also receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at various Emmys ceremonies. John Aniston, who appeared on "Days of Our Lives" for 35 years, will be honored at the Daytime Emmys. Aniston (the father of actress fellow Emmy winner Jennifer Aniston) received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2017.

Other Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include the home improvement series "This Old House"; Sir David Attenborough, for documentary television; and PBS anchor Judy Woodruff, for news television.