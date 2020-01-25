Trump is heard saying "take her out" about Ukrainian ambassador in newly-obtained recording

President Trump told Lev Parnas, an associate of his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, to "take out" Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during an April 2018 dinner, according to a recording provided to CBS News by Parnas' attorney Joseph A. Bondy.

On the recording, a person believed to be Parnas is heard describing Yovanovitch as a risk for Mr. Trump.

"The biggest problem -- where we need to start -- is we gotta get rid of the ambassador. She's still left over from the Clinton administration," the person said.

"Who? The ambassador to Ukraine?" Mr. Trump asked.

"Yeah, she's basically walking around telling everybody -- wait, he's gonna get impeached. Just wait. You're going to be impeached," the person said.

"What's her name?" Mr. Trump asked.

"I don't remember," the person said.

"Get rid of her," Mr. Trump answered. "Get her out tomorrow. I don't care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it."

Mr. Trump made the comments around 40 minutes into the recording, which is one hour and 23 minutes long in total.

In a statement, Bondy said he was making the recording publicly available because it is in the public interest to hear what was said. "Given the importance to the national interest we decided to release this recording in a manner intended to ensure equal public access and in an effort to provide clarity to the American people and the Senate as to the need to conduct a fair trial with witnesses and evidence."

The video was taken by another associate, Igor Fruman, who later sent it to Parnas, according to Bondy. The full video was also given to the House Intelligence Committee. ABC News previously reported the exchange based on an audio recording from the same dinner.



Parnas spoke with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow about the conversation on January 16. He said there were around six people present at the Trump hotel in Washington, including Donald Trump Jr.

He told Maddow that Mr. Trump had tried to fire Yovanovitch four or five times.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.