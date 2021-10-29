New York Attorney General Letitia James announces run for governor
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she's running for governor, challenging sitting Governor Kathy Hochul, who took office just two months ago, after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned.
James revealed her bid in a video announcement Friday, promising to "bring transformational change that uplifts all New Yorkers."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.