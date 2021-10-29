Live

Watch CBSN Live

New York Attorney General Letitia James announces run for governor

By Adam Brewster

/ CBS News

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she's running for governor, challenging sitting Governor Kathy Hochul, who took office just two months ago, after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned.

James revealed her bid in a video announcement Friday, promising to "bring transformational change that uplifts all New Yorkers."

Letitia James for New York by Letitia James on YouTube

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Adam Brewster

CBS News political reporter.

First published on October 29, 2021 / 2:16 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.