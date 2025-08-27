Lego builds record earnings from botanical-themed bricks and brand deals

Why Legos have been washing up on U.K. shores for decades

Lego toymaker saw its sales flourish in the first half of 2025, thanks to plant-themed bricks and partnerships with well-known brands like Formula 1, Pokemon and the popular animated children's series "Bluey."

The Danish toymaker saw a 12% increase in revenue in the first six months of the year, compared with the same period last year, netting the company a record $34.6 billion in Danish kroner, or $5.44 billion U.S. dollars, Lego reported on Wednesday. Consumer sales also grew 13% over the same period.

"This growth is driven by our large and innovative range of products that continues to be relevant across ages and interests," Lego CEO Niels Christiansen said in the company's statement.

Lego also expanded its brick-and-mortar presence, opening 24 new stores from January to July. It now has a total of 1,079 stores worldwide.

Reached for comment, a Lego spokesperson referred CBS MoneyWatch to the company's earnings statement.

Here are the new Lego sets that are boosting sales.

Botanicals collection

One of the company's bestsellers so far this year is its Lego Botanical collection which has been steadily growing since it launched in 2021 with a flower bouquet and bonsai tree set. Lego's latest plant-themed brick sets include hibiscus flowers, roses, succulents and more.

"The LEGO Botanicals theme was popular around shopping occasions such as Valentine's Day and Mother's Day," Lego said in its earnings statement.

Lego's Botanical collection, one of the toy company's bestsellers so far this year, was launched in 2021 and now includes roses, succulents and more. Lego

Formula 1

Sets of Formula 1 race cars also helped fuel Lego sales in the first half of 2025. The toy company unveiled its partnership with F1 in 2024, and offers brick forms of all 10 official team cars in the prestigious racing series, according to its website.

Lego offers brick forms of all 10 official team cars in the F1 series. Lego

Bluey

Brand deals with popular franchises such as Harry Potter, Star Wars and Fortnite have become a staple of the toymaker. In March, Lego introduced six Bluey playsets for kids ages 2-5, featuring figurines of the four main canine characters on the popular Australian animated children's show.

Next year Lego will grow its partnerships with a multiyear collaboration with Pokémon, the Japanese franchise created more than 25 years ago that became a worldwide phenomenon.

Lego's Bluey playset features figurines of the four main canine characters from the popular Australian animated children's show. Lego

LEGO sales soared during the COVID-19 pandemic as families stayed indoors. Since then, LEGO has held the title of the world's biggest toymaker, according to market analysis firm Statista, ahead of U.S. companies Mattel and Hasbro — the respective makers of Barbie and Monopoly — and Japan's Bandai Namco, maker of Tamagotchi pets and Power Rangers.

Lego, a family-owned company founded by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, began producing the iconic plastic toy bricks in 1949.

