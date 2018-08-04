Michael Jordan says "I support LeBron James" after Trump insult

Michael Jordan spoke out Saturday in support of LeBron James after President Trump insulted James' intelligence in a tweet late Friday. In the tweet that insulted James and CNN anchor Don Lemon, Mr. Trump appeared to bring in Jordan, writing "I like Mike!"

Jordan issued a statement through his spokesperson to The Associated Press via text. It said: "I support LeBron James. He's doing an amazing job for his community."

Mr. Trump tweeted late Friday after apparently watching an interview James did with CNN anchor Don Lemon that Lemon was "the dumbest man on television" but that he "made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do."

In an interview that aired Monday on CNN, James repeated a point he has made before that he believes Mr. Trump is using sports to divide Americans.

"What I've noticed over the past few months ... he's kinda used sports to kinda divide us, and that's something that I can't relate to," James said.

James said he "can't sit back and say nothing." When asked what he would say to Mr. Trump if he was face-to-face with him, James said "I would never sit across from him."

Earlier this week, James celebrated the opening of the new I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

While James has not yet commented on Mr. Trump's insult, other NBA players came out in support of him. Stephen Curry, who Mr. Trump claimed last year he disinvited from the White House, wrote "Keep doing you" with a link to James' interview.

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards responded to Mr. Trump's tweet with "Tired of you!" Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell tweeted "A sign of an insecure human being is one who attacks others to make themselves feel better" and wrote that he is "sad that young kids have to see stupid tweets like these and grow up thinking it's okay."