Lawsuit filed against former top U.S. figure skating coach over alleged sexual misconduct

Shocking allegations of sexual abuse were revealed involving a former top U.S. figure skating coach and one of his athletes. Adam Schmidt alleged he was molested by his U.S. figure skating coach Richard Callaghan for years.

An attorney for the former American figure skater filed a lawsuit on Friday alleging that once-legendary Callaghan molested him when he was just 14 years old.

Schmidt said the abuse continued for two years. The complaint accuses the sport's governing body of knowing about previous abuse claims, while allowing Callaghan "unsupervised and un-controlled access to minors."

Craig Maurizi is one of four male skaters who has now come forward, accusing Callaghan of sexual abuse, which he reported to U.S. Figure Skating in 1999 — Around the same time Schmidt says his molestation began. He claimed he was ignored.

Callaghan at the time was a considered a "star" coach and mentored the likes Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski, perhaps his most prized protégé.

In a statement to CBS News, U.S. Figure Skating said it does not "comment on threatened or pending litigation... and fully supports all victims of sexual abuse."

"I hope and pray that they start to make the athletes the number one priority," Maurizi said.