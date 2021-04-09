The Pentagon projects exploring ways to end pandemics

The military wants to stop pandemics. Many of the innovations and breakthroughs deployed to combat COVID-19 began years ago as Pentagon-funded research programs to protect soldiers, some spearheaded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. Bill Whitaker and 60 Minutes cameras were allowed in to report on some of the technologies the Department of Defense is developing to defend against future pandemics -- including a single vaccine to ward off all coronaviruses. Whitaker's report will be broadcast on 60 Minutes, Sunday, April 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

"We're trying to not just make a vaccine for this virus, we're trying to make a vaccine for the whole family of coronaviruses," says Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. "This is not science fiction, this is science fact. We have the tools, we have the technology to do this all right now," he tells Whitaker. "Killer viruses that we haven't seen or even imagined, we'll be protected against."

Dr. Matt Hepburn was recruited by DARPA eight years ago. He explains how the agency works with academia and the private sector to develop new capabilities including producing antibody antidotes fast enough to stop a pandemic in its tracks. "We challenge the research community to come up with solutions that may sound like science fiction. And we're very willing to take chances with high-risk investments that may not work. But if they do, we can completely transform the landscape."

Another approach under development is a tiny, tissue-like subdermal sensor that, once inserted under the skin, detects early signs of infection.

"It's like a check engine light," says Hepburn. "That tells you-- is that there are chemical reactions going on inside the body and that signal means you are going to have symptoms tomorrow." The sensor alerts wearers to have their blood checked for disease. Once a disease is confirmed, they can be quarantined and treated.

More than 250,000 DOD personnel and their families contracted COVID in the Pandemic. So the Pentagon has also been ramping up its efforts to neutralize deadly viruses. One they are testing now is a blood filter that connects to a dialysis machine. One soldier's wife was near death, her organs failing. She was suffering from septic shock. After she was enrolled in a Defense Department COVID-19 study, 60 Minutes followed her progress during the experimental treatment.

She recovered fully within days. The FDA has authorized the filter for emergency use. And nearly 300 critically ill patients have been treated with it so far.

One reason for the success of DARPA programs is their close oversight of private sector partners, says Hepburn. "What we don't do -- we don't say, 'Okay, here's our problem. Here's your blank check. Come back to us in three to five years, we'll see how you do,'" he says. "Active program management is what we call it."