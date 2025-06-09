Watch CBS News
Las Vegas Strip shooting leaves 2 dead after apparent social media spats

By
Brian Dakss
Senior Editor
Brian Dakss is a longtime New York-based editor and writer for CBS News, at the Radio network and with CBSNews.com. He has written and edited for NBC News, Dow Jones and numerous radio stations and been a radio anchor and reporter.
/ CBS News

/ CBS News

Two people were shot to death late Sunday night on the Las Vegas Strip and a suspect was being sought, police said, after apparent fueding on social media among the three.

CBS Las Vegas affiliate KLAS-TV reported that the shooting happened outside the fountains of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

Police said officers were on routine patrol when they heard gunfire and rushed toward the area where the shots were heard.

Officers saw two people who had apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel arrived, and the two victims were pronounced dead  the scene.

Police said it's believed it was an isolated incident and a possible suspect has been identified.

