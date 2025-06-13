Las Vegas Strip shooting that killed man and wife was livestreamed by victims, police say

The two people killed in a shooting over the weekend on the Las Vegas Strip captured it on video while livestreaming to their shared YouTube channel, according to a police report.

The married victims were identified by the Clark County coroner's office as Tanisha Finley, 43, and Rodney Finley, 44. Both died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Las Vegas police said the shooting on Sunday night near the landmark Bellagio fountains was an isolated incident between the victims and the suspect, who had been feuding on social media since at least 2023. The suspect, identified by police as Manuel D. Ruiz, surrendered to authorities Monday morning at a police station outside of Las Vegas.

Ruiz, 41, faces two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and is being held without bail, jail records show. Ruiz, a YouTuber known as "Sin City Manny" online, appeared in court Thursday, CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reported.

The Associated Press sent an emailed message Thursday seeking comment from his public defender. Ruiz told police after his arrest that he was acting in self-defense, according to his arrest report.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting on the Strip that left two dead Monday, June 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson disputed that claim during a news conference Thursday, KLAS-TV reported.

"I think it's probably garbage. There's no indication from any of the evidence at all that self-defense would be a viable defense," Wolfson said. "No weapons were found near the victims or on the victims, and the motivation is pretty clear."

Wolfson also said prosecutors will consider seeking the death penalty for Ruiz, KLAS-TV reported.

Shooting seen on livestream

The suspect is seen in the video livestream pulling a gun from his waistband, raising it and initially firing between five and six shots, according to a description of the video detailed in the report. One or two more gunshots can be heard in the video after Tanisha Finley is seen grabbing the cellphone that is being used for the livestream.

"The phone fell to the ground and remained still for a moment until a police officer appeared in the camera frame and turned off the livestream," the report said.

The couple's son was among the 911 callers to report the shooting, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

"I heard gunshots around him," he says. "I think he might have got shot, so I was just trying to check and make sure, just try to see if he's OK or where he's at."

In his interview with police after he surrendered, the suspect said he also has a YouTube channel and had been livestreaming from the Strip on the night of the shooting. Ruiz told police began shooting because it looked like one of the victims was reaching for a weapon, according to the report.

Police said no firearms were found on the victims.

The shooting happened on one of the busiest stretches of the Strip. The dancing Bellagio fountains, which soar up to 460 feet into the air, play every 15 minutes on the weekends between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Rodney Finley's mother, Gracie Kennedy, told CBS affiliate KPHO-TV that her son and Ruiz had apparently been feuding online.

"I told my son I said, 'come on, this is getting too far,"' Kennedy told the station. "Calm it down, calm it down."