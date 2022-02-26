1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Las Vegas hookah lounge

An overnight shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge left one man dead and 13 other people injured, police said Saturday. The suspect or suspects fled the scene, and police are still looking for them, CBS affiliate KLAS reports.

Police believe, based on a preliminary investigation, that two people got into a fight during an overnight party at the hookah lounge. People began to fire guns, striking multiple people.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it received multiple reports of the shooting around 3:15 a.m. local time. Once at the scene, officers discovered 14 gunshot wound victims who were then transported to a local hospital.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, while the rest are in stable condition, police said. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identification of the man who died, along with his cause and manner of death.

Authorities said they believe the incident was isolated. There is no current threat to the public, according to KLAS.

Those with information regarding the fatal shooting are encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section.