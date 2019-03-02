Video shows San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer pulling his wife to the ground

A newly released video shows an altercation between San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer and his wife that ends with her on the ground, screaming for help. The video, published by TMZ, was recorded by a bystander in a public park on Friday.

In the video, Baer and his wife Pam appear to fight over a cellphone. She yells, "Oh my God, Help!" Others in park can be heard shouting back and forth. Baer later yells, "Stop, Pam. Stop."

The San Francisco Police Department said they began "looking into alleged the incident" after the video was published.

In a statement, Baer said, "I am truly sorry for the pain that I have brought to my wife, children and to the organization. It is not reflective of the kind of a person that I aspire to be, but it happened and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that I never behave in such an inappropriate manner again."

Baer, a 61-year-old San Francisco native, co-created a local ownership group and successfully purchased the Giants in 1992. During his tenure, the Giants played in four World Series, winning three championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

MLB released a statement Friday saying it was aware of the incident. "Major League Baseball is aware of the incident and, just like any other situation like this, will immediately begin to gather the facts. We will have no further comment until this process is completed," the statement said.

Brian Pascus contributed to this report.