Kyrie Irving issues apology and rejoins Brooklyn Nets following suspension

Kyrie Irving will return to play for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday after he apologized for posting a link to a documentary with antisemitic material.

Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets' practice facility.

Back at the facility on Sunday for the team's morning shootaround, Irving said he should have handled that interview differently.

"I don't stand for anything close to hate speech or antisemitism or anything that is going against the human race," Irving said. "I feel like we all should have an opportunity to speak for ourselves when things are assumed about us and I feel it was necessary for me to stand in this place and take accountability for my actions, because there was a way I should have handled all this and as I look back and reflect when I had the opportunity to offer my deep regrets to anyone that felt threatened or felt hurt by what I posted, that wasn't my intent at all."

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets brings the ball up the court during the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. Dustin Satloff / Getty Images

Irving has missed eight games during the suspension, which the Nets said would be for a minimum of five games without pay. The team said he will be available to play in its home game Sunday night against Memphis.

Irving said he was initially searching for more information about his heritage when he posted the link to "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on his Twitter page. The synopsis on Amazon said the 2018 film "uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel."

The film is filled with conspiracy theories about Jewish people, including false claims that Jews dominated the slave trade.

When first asked about it, he was defiant about his right to post material that interested him. Then, he refused to apologize or clarify his religious beliefs during another interview a few days later, leading to his suspension.

"I was rightfully defensive that there was an assumption that I could be antisemitic, or that I meant to post a documentary to stand side by side with all the views in the documentary," Irving said, adding, "How can you call someone an antisemite if you don't know them?"

Irving did finally apologize later in an Instagram post for not explaining the specific beliefs he agreed and disagreed with when he posted the documentary.

His tone was more reflective while speaking for about 12 minutes Sunday, thanking family and friends for their support. Some, including officials from the National Basketball Players Association and Nets general manager Sean Marks, were in the room as he spoke.

"I meant no harm to any person, to any group of people and yeah, this is a big moment for me because I'm able to learn throughout this process that the power of my voice is very strong, the influence that I have within my community is very strong, and I want to be responsible for that," Irving said. "In order to do that, you have to admit when you're wrong and in instances where you hurt people and it impacts them."

Nike suspended its relationship with Irving and the fallout seemed to further strain the relationship between Irving and the Nets, who declined to give him a contract extension last summer. He missed most of their home games last season when he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as was mandated at the time in New York City.

The organization said he was "unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets" when it suspended him. But the Nets praised Irving on Sunday for the steps he has since taken.

"Kyrie took ownership of this journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community," the team said in a statement. "We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way."