Shrimp recalled in 3 states over potential health hazard
The nation's largest grocery chain issued a recall for shrimp sold in parts of Michigan, Ohio and Virginia because of a potential health hazard. The Kroger Co. said the shrimp was labeled as cooked but was actually raw or undercooked.
Kroger said the recall affected its stores in Michigan, central and northwest Ohio, and northwestern Virginia. The recall also included Fry's, King Soopers and Smith's grocery stores, which are part of Kroger Co.
The company said in a recall notice that customers should not eat the affected shrimp. The shrimp could be returned to stores for a full refund.
The recall notice listed the affected products with their product codes:
- Sand Bar Peeled / Cooked Shrimp 26/30 CPTO UPC 11110-64115
- Shrimp Cooked, Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case UPC 69439-XXXXX
- Shrimp Grab & Go Service Case UPC 69447-XXXXX
- Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case UPC 69472-XXXXX
- Shrimp Cooked Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case UPC 89439-XXXXX
- Shrimp 26/30 Cooked Service Case UPC 89461-XXXXX
- Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case UPC 98107-XXXXX
- Shrimp Cocktail 26/30 UPC 99479-5XXXX
- Peeled Cooked Shrimp 26/30 UPC 40401-370681