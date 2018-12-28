Shrimp recalled in 3 states over potential health hazard

The nation's largest grocery chain issued a recall for shrimp sold in parts of Michigan, Ohio and Virginia because of a potential health hazard. The Kroger Co. said the shrimp was labeled as cooked but was actually raw or undercooked.

Kroger said the recall affected its stores in Michigan, central and northwest Ohio, and northwestern Virginia. The recall also included Fry's, King Soopers and Smith's grocery stores, which are part of Kroger Co.

The company said in a recall notice that customers should not eat the affected shrimp. The shrimp could be returned to stores for a full refund.

The recall notice listed the affected products with their product codes: