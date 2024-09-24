Kristen Bell on the feel-good power of romantic comedies

Kristen Bell talks new Netflix rom-com, "Nobody Wants This" and love for romantic comedies

Kristen Bell returns to the screen in Netflix's "Nobody Wants This," where she plays a relationship podcast host who develops feelings for an unconventional rabbi, portrayed by Adam Brody. Bell, known for her roles in "Veronica Mars" and "Frozen," said the project felt right when it came across her desk.

"I think it got my attention because I thought it was like, edgy and thoughtful and funny. And I hadn't seen a rom-com this grounded in a while, especially dealing with like all the modern perils of dating, like dating apps and cultural differences."

Bell also revealed she immediately knew Brody was the perfect choice to play her romantic counterpart as she read the script.

"On page three, I was like, there's only one person who can pull off this level of charm, and that's Adam Brody," she said. Having worked with him before, she was confident in their on-screen chemistry.

"I pushed for him from the beginning," she said.

When asked why rom-coms are important right now, Bell said it comes from the movies feel-good nature.

"They're happy entertainment, you know? There's something to look forward to ... you feel a sense of joy and love when you watch them," she said.

Bell, who is married to fellow actor Dax Shepard, and said despite their opposite personalities, they are constantly bringing out the best in each other.

"We're constantly disagreeing about things, and it just keeps it fun and interesting. But there's a level of trust where I always want to hear what his opinion is, even if I disagree," she said.

Bell also offered advice to younger people hoping to be successful in the entertainment industry.

"You gotta hustle," she said. "I never expected it to come to me. I knew I just had to keep putting myself out there."