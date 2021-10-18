Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker say they'll be together "forever." The reality star and the musician got engaged, they announced on Instagram on Sunday night.

Kardashian, 42, posted a photo of the engagement, on the beach surrounded by hundreds of red roses and candles, as she and Barker, 45, embrace. "Forever," she captioned the shot.

The pair had been in New York for Barker's appearance on "Saturday Night Live." The Blink 182 drummer played for the musical guest Young Thug.

Fresh off her own "SNL" hosting gig last week, Kim Kardashian West posted a video of her sister and Barker kissing at what appeared to be an engagement party. West zoomed in on the large oval diamond on Kardashian's ring finger.

Kardashian and Barker have been longtime friends and neighbors, and started dating in January, Entertainment Tonight reports.

After going public with their relationship, the two quickly became known for their public displays of affection — and West even poked fun at their PDAs in an "SNL" sketch.

Kardashian, the eldest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has three kids — 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign — with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. Barker is dad to two children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama.

Barker's kids have fueled engagement rumors in the past, often posting about their dad's relationship with Kardashian. On Sunday, Landon Barker posted a sweet shot of the couple kissing, writing: "I'm so happy for you guys and love you guys so much!"

The pair has been open about their love story on social media. Barker, who had not flown on a plane since a 2008 accident, which he and friend DJ AM survived but four others were killed, flew in August for the first time in more than 20 years. He posted a photo of himself outside the jet with Kardashian, seemingly crediting her for helping him get over his fear. "With you anything is possible," he wrote.

Several friends and family members posted photos from a party after the proposal, and it appeared the event was being filmed — although it is unclear if it was for the family's new reality show. "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" ended in June after 20 seasons.