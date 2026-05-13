Kouri Richins sentenced to life without parole in husband's fentanyl-laced cocktail murder

Kouri Richins, the Utah mother found guilty of murdering her husband with a fentanyl-laced cocktail, was sentenced on Wednesday, his birthday, to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Richins notoriously wrote a children's book about grief after her husband's death in 2022.

Utah district court Judge Richard Mrazik handed down the sentence after presiding over Richins' criminal trial, saying someone convicted of Richins' crimes "is simply too dangerous to ever be free."

The prosecution consistently sought a sentence of life without parole, mainly leaning on the argument that Richins' three children "should never worry they will one day encounter her." The defense, conversely, pushed for a sentence with the possibility of parole.

Richins was also sentenced to one to 15 years on both insurance fraud counts, a maximum of five years for forgery, and five years to life on the attempted murder charge. Mrazik, who announced those sentences prior to the life without parole sentence, said they would be served consecutively.

Richins' attorney said they plan to appeal the sentence and convictions and asked for an extension of the typical 14-day deadline to file for a new trial, which Mrazik granted, giving them 28 days.

Richins, who did not testify during her trial, spoke for roughly 30 minutes on Wednesday, mainly addressing her children.

"I know today you don't want to speak to me and you hate me. That's OK. When you are ready, I will be here for you," she said.

Richins, 35, was convicted in March of multiple felony charges, including aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder. Prosecutors said she served her late husband, Eric Richins, a Moscow Mule cocktail she had laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl in March 2022 at their home just outside of Park City. Court filings showed the drink contained nearly five times what is considered a deadly amount of the opioid.

Richins also was found guilty of insurance fraud and forgery, after she allegedly signed to close on a multimillion-dollar real estate deal the day after her husband died. She had pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

"I can't believe that this is real," Richins added later in her remarks to the court on Wednesday. "Convicted of taking one of the people out of my life that fulfills it the most. I'm still in shock. I'm still in disbelief. Accused and now convicted of such a heinous crime. Convicted of never seeing you boys again."

Despite her convictions, Richins insisted she is not a murderer, saying, "As much as you've been influenced into thinking that I'm a murderer, that I took your dad from you, that is completely wrong. That is an absolute lie."

"I will not be blamed for something I did not do," she said, vowing to appeal her conviction.

"So please, I know that right now you may not believe me, that you believe I took dad from you, and that's OK," she said. "I still and will always love you, and I'm asking that you please just don't give up on me. I'm coming home. Not today, not this year, but we're going to make this right. Our justice system will get this right, although this courtroom can't seem to. We have a long road ahead, but I will never quit fighting my way home to you boys."

Prior to her remarks, Richins sat silently for several hours as her late husband's loved ones read victim impact statements, although she reacted at times with intense facial expressions that seemed to convey strong emotion.

She appeared to smirk and roll her eyes when Eric Richins' sister, Katie Richins-Benson, gave her statement before the court. Asking the judge for the most severe sentence, Richins-Benson said in tearful remarks that Richins had prohibited her three sons from communicating with her husband's family for 15 months after his death. Richins-Benson also said her brother believed Richins was "evil."

Richins' three sons also pressed the judge to bring the maximum sentence in impact statements read by counselors on their behalf.

"You only cared about yourself and your stupid boyfriends," read one of them, in which the child referred to in court by the initials "A.R." said he would not feel safe if she were out of prison. The child with the initials "C.R." accused Richins of a litany of offenses, including "killing almost all of [his] animals," and potentially trying to poison him with fentanyl, too, causing him to have a seizure.

Richins' attorneys had declined to comment ahead of her sentencing hearing, which falls on the day her husband would have turned 44 years old, The Associated Press reported.

Ahead of her sentencing, Richins' sons said they'd feel unsafe if their mother were ever released from prison. The sons' statements came in a memo from prosecutors urging Judge Richard Mrazik to sentence Richins to life without parole, according to AP.

Before her arrest in May 2023, Richins was garnering attention for a children's picture book she authored called "Are You with Me?" that centered on ways to cope with the loss of a loved one. She appeared on a local Utah television station while promoting it, and described the challenges that she and her three sons confronted while navigating their own personal grief. In that appearance, Richins had said their father's passing was unexpected.

The trial began in February in Park City and lasted for about three weeks, including 13 days of testimony. Richins' defense team did not call any witnesses, and she declined to testify at the trial. The prosecution painted her as a killer set on taking her husband's money.

Kouri Richins faces a slew of other criminal charges related to her financial dealings in a separate case that has not yet gone to trial, according to The Associated Press.