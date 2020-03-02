Klobuchar calls off Minnesota rally as protesters take over stage

Amy Klobuchar canceled a rally in her home state Sunday after protesters took over the stage shouting for her to drop out of the presidential race over the case of a black teen sentenced to life in prison while Klobuchar was the county's top prosecutor.

Klobuchar was scheduled to speak at St. Louis Park High School in suburban Minneapolis ahead of Tuesday's Minnesota primary, where she is fighting to win and notch her first victory. But dozens of protesters entered the gymnasium, raised signs and chanted "black lives matter" and "Myon," a reference to Myon Burrell, who was convicted of the murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards.

Protesters could also be heard chanting, "What do we want? Justice. When do want it? Now."

Klobuchar supporters are filling in gaps in the protesters' chants with "Amy, Amy."

The campaign offered protesters meeting with the Minnesota senator if they would leave the stage after having been there for more than an hour. Justin Buoen, Klobuchar's campaign manager, told reporters afterward that the campaign was "very disappointed about what happened tonight." He said, "We had a negotiation and had an agreement with the organizers of the protest to meet with the senator on site."

ST LOUIS PARK, MN - MARCH 01: Protestors on stage during a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on March 1, 2020 in St Louis Park, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

"She was in the room ready to meet with them, and then they changed the terms and decided that they didn't want to meet with her, so, disappointed that that happened tonight," he said. "Really wish that we would have been able to one, do the meeting, and listen to the protesters, but also have the event."

An Associated Press investigation questioned Klobuchar's handling of the 2002 case, in which Burrell was sent to prison for life following a police investigation some say was flawed. Klobuchar has said if there is new information in the case it should be considered — a response that some activists have said doesn't go far enough.

Klobuchar has struggled to win support from black voters, a major problem for her campaign as she seeks the Democratic nomination. Her best finish in the first four contests was in New Hampshire, an overwhelmingly white state where she came in third. In both Nevada and South Carolina she trailed far behind the front-runners, failing to win a single delegate.

She has rejected suggestions she drop out of the race, saying she plans to compete at least through the upcoming Super Tuesday contests, when 14 states will vote and about one-third of delegates will be up for grabs.

Klobuchar has said she expects to win her state, but she's facing tough competition from Bernie Sanders, who leads in delegates overall. Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, won the Minnesota vote in 2016 over Hillary Clinton and has made a big push to win again.

Nicole Sganga contributed to this report.