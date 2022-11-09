Man appears to throw eggs at Britain's King Charles, but misses

A man was detained on Wednesday in the northern English city of York after he appeared to throw eggs at King Charles III and the queen consort, Camilla. The man, who had joined crowds gathered to greet the royal couple on their visit to the city, was restrained by police and heard yelling, "This country was built on the blood of slaves," according to local media reports.

The eggs missed the royal couple, and they were then ushered away.

A man's been detained by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort at Micklegate Bar in York.

👇Listen live for full coverage of the royal visit:https://t.co/R4WF5t316a pic.twitter.com/TBpeQ1Ys5z — BBC Radio York (@BBCYork) November 9, 2022

Other members of the crowd booed the man and shouted: "Shame on you" and "God save the king."

The king and his wife were visiting York to unveil a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II.