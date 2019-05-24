King Arthur flour recall in multistate E. coli outbreak

More flour is being recalled in an E. coli outbreak that has sickened more than a dozen people in eight states. King Arthur Flour is recalling 14,218 cases of five-pound King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour due to the potential presence of E. coli, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday. The recalled product was distributed through retailers and distributors nationwide, including Walmart.

King Arthur was told by Archer Daniels Midland that wheat used in the recalled flour had been linked to "an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections," King Arthur stated. "No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with King Arthur flour." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in late May said 17 people across eight states reported being sickened after eating flour.

The recall involves the following six code lots and three best-used-by dates, located on the bottom side panel, below the nutrition facts panel:

BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

recalled product U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The latest recall comes nearly three weeks after Aldi recalled The Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour, which was sold at stores in 11 states, because of possible E. coli contamination. The five-pound bags of flour should either be discarded or returned to the store for a refund, the company said in a statement.

The flour, made by ADM, was sold in several states including, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

Recalled product U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Consumers shouldn't eat raw products made with flour because wheat can carry risks of bacteria, the company said in a statement. Baking, frying or boiling will kill the bacteria, but consumers should also wash their hands, work surfaces and utensils after they come in contact with raw flour, the company said.

The recalled Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour has the UPC code 041498130404. The company said those with questions can call ADM Milling Customer Service at 800-422-1688 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Central time.