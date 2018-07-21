CBSN
AP July 21, 2018, 12:56 AM

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Fox News part ways

NEW YORK -- Fox News says host Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving the network, amid reports that she's about to take on a new role with a super PAC supporting President Trump's agenda. Guilfoyle has been one of the co-hosts of the network's afternoon show "The Five" and has been dating President Trump's son Donald Jr

A Fox spokeswoman confirmed her departure Friday. She was considered for White House press secretary last year after Sean Spicer departed the administration.

A person familiar with the plans who was not authorized to speak publicly about them said Guilfoyle will be joining America First PAC, which has been promoting Trump's record.

Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor, was married for four years to California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

