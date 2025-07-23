Watch CBS News
Politics

Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia released from criminal custody, second judge bars ICE from immediately detaining him

By
Jacob Rosen
Justice Department Reporter
Jake Rosen is a reporter covering the Department of Justice. He was previously a campaign digital reporter covering President Trump's 2024 campaign and also served as an associate producer for "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," where he worked with Brennan for two years on the broadcast. Rosen has been a producer for several CBS News podcasts, including "The Takeout," "The Debrief" and "Agent of Betrayal: The Double Life of Robert Hanssen."
Read Full Bio
Jacob Rosen,
Melissa Quinn
Politics Reporter
Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for outlets including the Washington Examiner, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers U.S. politics, with a focus on the Supreme Court and federal courts.
Read Full Bio
Melissa Quinn

/ CBS News

Will Kilmar Abrego Garcia return to Maryland? His lawyers fight to keep him in the U.S.
Will Kilmar Abrego Garcia return to Maryland? His lawyers fight to keep him in the U.S. 02:33

Washington — A federal judge on Wednesday barred federal immigration authorities from immediately taking Kilmar Abrego Garcia into custody once he is released from criminal confinement in Tennessee and ordered the Trump administration to provide him 72 hours' notice if it plans to initiate proceedings to remove him to a country that is not his place of origin.

The order from U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis was issued as a federal judge in Tennessee, who is presiding over Abrego Garcia's criminal case, ruled that the Salvadoran national should be released from the custody of federal law enforcement under conditions that will be set by a magistrate judge.

The Tennessee judge, Waverly Crenshaw, denied the Justice Department's request to revoke the magistrate judge's order allowing Abrego Garcia to be released while awaiting a criminal trial, writing that the government "failed to carry its burden of showing that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure Abrego's appearance or the safety of others."

Abrego Garcia was charged with two criminal counts of human smuggling last month and has pleaded not guilty. While the magistrate judge said he should be released from the custody of U.S. Marshals ahead of a trial, set to begin in January, the order raised questions about whether Abrego Garcia would then be swiftly detained by federal immigration authorities and deported.

In addition to blocking Trump administration officials from taking Abrego Garcia into custody after he is released in Tennessee, Xinis ordered the Department of Homeland Security to restore an order of supervision by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to its Baltimore field office and that Abrego Garcia should be returned to Maryland, where he lives with his family.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Jacob Rosen

Jake Rosen is a reporter covering the Department of Justice. He was previously a campaign digital reporter covering President Trump's 2024 campaign and also served as an associate producer for "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," where he worked with Brennan for two years on the broadcast. Rosen has been a producer for several CBS News podcasts, including "The Takeout," "The Debrief" and "Agent of Betrayal: The Double Life of Robert Hanssen."

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.