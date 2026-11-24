Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the El Salvador native who was mistakenly deported last year and sent to a notorious prison in his home country, is planning to leave the U.S. as soon as Tuesday, according to multiple U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

Abrego Garcia, whose case became an early flashpoint in the debate over the Trump administration's deportation crackdown, is set to fly to Europe on a commercial flight Tuesday, according to the sources, who requested anonymity to talk about an arrangement that has not been disclosed publicly.

The exact nature of his arrangements and the conditions of his departure from the U.S. were not immediately clear. But the federal judge in Maryland overseeing his civil legal case issued an order Friday that remains sealed.

CBS News has reached out to an attorney and representatives for Abrego Garcia.

The move by Abrego Garcia comes after the Trump administration spent months trying to deport the man, who came to the U.S. illegally 15 years ago and had been living in Maryland with his wife and children when he was detained by immigration authorities in March 2025. He was then deported to El Salvador and held for months in the country's CECOT prison, despite a previous court order barring him from being sent back to his home country. He was brought back to the United States last year to face criminal charges.

Abrego Garcia has maintained for more than a year that if he had to leave the U.S. again, he would be willing to go to Costa Rica, and designated the Central American nation as his preferred country of removal.

But the Trump administration had resisted that suggestion and instead unsuccessfully sought to deport Abrego Garcia to numerous African countries, including Uganda, Eswatini and Ghana. In more recent months, the Department of Homeland Security said it was ready to deport Abrego Garcia to Liberia — part of a broader practice of sending deportees to countries in Africa.

Abrego Garcia's departure from the U.S. came weeks after a hearing before U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, who has been presiding over a civil case stemming from his deportation last year, was abruptly cancelled. The judge ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement last year to release Abrego Garcia from immigration custody and has continued to bar immigration authorities from detaining him while litigation continued.

But the Trump administration had sought to lift Xinis' orders, which it said were the only impediments to Abrego Garcia's "prompt removal." The Justice Department said in March that the government was "ready, willing, and able" to deport Abrego Garcia to Liberia in West Africa.

Abrego Garcia's case gained national prominence last year after a top administration official acknowledged that his removal to El Salvador was an "error." Following his arrest by immigration authorities in March 2025, Abrego Garcia was among the more than 200 immigrants who were sent to El Salvador and detained at its notorious supermax prison, the Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT.

But Abrego Garcia had been granted a withholding of removal by an immigration judge in 2019, which prevented immigration authorities from deporting him to his home country of El Salvador because he was at risk of persecution by local gangs.

In April 2025, Xinis ordered the Department of Homeland Security to bring Abrego Garcia back to the U.S., and the Supreme Court said the government had to facilitate his release from Salvadoran custody.

The Trump administration ultimately brought Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. in June 2025, but only after he was indicted on federal charges of human smuggling stemming from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee. Abrego Garcia pleaded not guilty and in May, a federal judge in Tennessee dismissed the criminal charges on the grounds that his prosecution was vindictive.

The Justice Department has appealed that decision, and arguments before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit are scheduled for February.