A survey found 64% of kids worry about school. Psychiatrist shares tips to ease anxiety.

A majority of kids have school-related worries, a recent survey found and there are ways to help ease their stress.

According to a survey from Nemours Children's Health, 64% of children ages 9 to 13 are worried about school.

These worries can range from anxieties about bullying to academic challenges to not being invited to parties or friend groups, psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma shared on "CBS Mornings Plus" Friday.

"It could be separation anxiety, it could be any number of things — generalized anxiety, social anxiety of 'I don't know how I'm going to make friends. I'm alone at recess. No one asks me to sit with them at lunch,'" she said.

Homework can also be a major stressor affecting at least 50% to 60% of kids, Varma said.

So, how can parents help? Varma suggests using homework as a way to connect with your child.

"For me, I have two school-aged children, and I look at that as our bonding opportunity," she said. "It's an opportunity for me to get a window into their day."

Helping kids with their assignments also gives parents insight into what to talk about with their teachers, she added.

"It gives you a springboard to say... 'I'm noticing my kid is struggling with reading, with writing, with math.' And then you pull the school into it because you have firsthand observe what's going on," Varma said, adding it's a good idea to establish an open line of communication with teachers.

"Ask your teachers things like, 'Is my child having friends in class? Do they talk too much in class? Are they disruptive? Do they raise their hand? Do they feel shy? Do they take your feedback well? Are they open to criticism? Are they growing? Are they learning?' The other thing I would say is, don't be afraid of school counselors. They really have a really interesting role, this line between academic, social, emotional and it's a safe space for your child to be able to share some of those worries," she said.

If kids are reluctant to share what's going on, Varma said it can be helpful to stay away from open-ended questions like "how was your day?"

"Be very specific and use close-ended questions," she suggests. This could include questions like, "Did you meet anyone new?" or "What did you learn today?"