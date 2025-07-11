Kidnapped politician found dead near soccer field in Honduras as police say "personal revenge" was likely motive

Armed men killed a Honduran mayor standing for reelection in the violence-wracked Central American nation, although the murder was not believed to be politically motivated, police said Thursday.

Francisco Martinez, mayor of the northwestern municipality of San Isidro, was taken by gunmen from a motel in the city of Siguatepeque on Wednesday night and shot outside, a police statement said, adding that Martinez was "allegedly drinking alcohol" when he was abducted.

His bullet-ridden body was found near a soccer field, according to the police.

The murder did not appear to be related to Martinez's political activities, it said, adding that evidence suggested the motive was likely "personal revenge."

Personnel from the Centre for Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences carry the coffin with the remains of Francisco Martinez, mayor of the San Isidro municipality, in Tegucigalpa on July 10, 2025. ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images

The 45-year-old mayor was seeking reelection for the right-wing opposition National Party in November 30 presidential, legislative and local elections.

Martinez was arrested in 2015 for allegedly trying to kill a daughter's boyfriend with a machete, police said.

Local media reported that he was acquitted in 2016.

Sources close to the investigation said that Martínez frequented several motels in the area and, at the time of the crime, was under surveillance because of his background, police said in their statement. Police said they seized a cell phone from a woman who often joined Martinez at these motels.

https://x.com/PoliciaHonduras/status/1943510317301944335

Honduras is one of the most violent countries in Latin America, mainly due to drug trafficking and gang activity.

In May, a U.S. Army soldier was found dead on a riverbank several miles from an airbase in Honduras.