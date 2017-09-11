Kid Rock responds to protests against his concerts

Kid Rock is at odds with civil rights groups who are demanding the cancellation of his upcoming concerts in Detroit, but the musician says the criticism is all politically motivated.

The musician is set to open the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit with a series of six concerts starting Tuesday, but last week, civil rights groups called him out for his support of President Donald Trump, his use of the Confederate flag and his comments against Colin Kaepernick.

"This is the straw that broke the camel's back," said the Rev. Charles Williams II, president of the National Action Network Detroit chapter, last week. "When you hire Kid Rock, who is known to be dog-whistling and cat-calling to white supremacist organizations and the white supremacist community, alt-right, whatever you want to call them, and you take our tax dollars to do that? That's wrong."

The rocker, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, posted a very long expletive-filled rant on Facebook on Monday, railing against a planned protest by the National Action Network's Detroit chapter, the "extreme left," football players who kneel during the anthem, Al Sharpton, a New York Post reporter and more.

He called the protests a ploy by the "extreme left" and declared himself "the bona fide KING OF DETROIT LOVE."

"They are trying to use the old confederate flag BS, etc. to stir the pot, when we all know none of this would be going on if I were not thinking of running for office," he wrote on Facebook. "My track record in Detroit and Michigan speaks for itself, and I would dare anyone talking trash to put theirs up against mine. I am also a homeowner and taxpayer in the city of Detroit, so suck on that too!"

The musician said he's angry at Detroit organizations he has supported in the past for not defending him, and challenged the National Action Network to make up the losses.

Kid Rock has hinted at a possible run for the U.S. Senate as a Republican. He has a campaign website.