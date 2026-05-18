As inflation ticks up and grocery prices climb, a Florida mother turns to digital couponing to save money

Inflation rose to its highest level since 2023 in April, leaving many Americans searching for ways to save as the price of necessities continues to climb. For Kiana Powell, a Florida mother with a family of five, each trip to the grocery store is becoming more expensive, telling CBS News her bill has increased by about $50 since just last month.

"We probably went over about $150, to $200 in a month with the same items," she said. "So imagine now what my bill is going to look like starting in June when school is out."

Across the U.S., the cost of tomatoes is up nearly 40% from last year, ground beef is up more than 14%, and fish and seafood are up about 6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Powell said she's had to become more savvy by finding deals online and shopping at different stores for certain items, depending on what's on sale at a particular location.

"Social media has been a great thing. That digital couponing world has really taken over the paper couponing. We all want to save money," she said.

Powell has joined several social media groups and rewards programs to help with a shopping strategy. These days, she's always on the lookout for a good bargain. She said it's a daily task for her now.

"I cannot let a deal go to waste if it's something that I am using daily," she explained.

It's not just groceries. Powell is feeling the pinch across the board, from gas to everyday household items.

Asked to describe the current state of the economy in one word, Powell said: "Unfortunate."

That puts her among a growing number of Americans who are expressing frustration with their finances. A recent CBS News poll found that around 75% of Americans think incomes aren't keeping up with inflation, describing the economy as "uncertain."

"You can have a really great salary in your head and then once you break everything down, the wages and the economy, they're not matching," Powell said.

