"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary invovled in boat accident that left two dead

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary has confirmed he was on a boat that was involved in a fatal crash in Canada over the weekend. Ontario Provincial Police Staff Sgt. Carolle Dionne said Wednesday two boats crashed on Lake Joseph near Seguin, Ontario, killing a Florida man identified as 64-year-old Gary Poltash and a 48-year-old woman identified as Susanne Brito. Brito died in the hospital on Tuesday.

O'Leary issued a statement saying he was a passenger on the boat that crashed into another watercraft Saturday night. The Canadian businessman and reality show star also said the other boat had no navigation lights on and left the scene.

O'Leary's agent Jay Sures told CNN that his wife, Linda, was driving the boat the time. She also took a DUI test at the scene and passed, Sures said.

Police have not identified all those involved and say no charges have been filed yet.

O'Leary appears on the reality show "Shark Tank" in the U.S. and Dragons' Den in Canada. He made an unsuccessful bid earlier this year to head up the Conservative Party and challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.